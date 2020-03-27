Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The BC Government is providing 50-Million dollars to the United Way of the Lower Mainland to boost support for seniors by community service agencies around the province.

This is to take care of the immediate needs of BC seniors so they can remain at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

The province says an all-party committee, chaired by BC seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie and which included Cowichan Valley Green MLA Sonia Furtenau among other MLAs, created the plan.

To match seniors whose support network is affected by the virus outbreak with volunteers, the province is funding the expansion of the bc211 information and referral service.

The United Way will use the funding boost to deal with the immediate needs of seniors caused by COVID-19, as well as expand some existing programs.