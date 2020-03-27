Doctors in the Cowichan Valley are becoming concerned that people who may need to see a physician may think it’s not possible due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Nadine Robertson of the Coleman Clinic in downtown Duncan says they want people to know that family doctor clinics are still available to them.

Dr. Robertson says most doctor consultations are now being done by phone or using the internet to do a virtual examination.

She says people should contact their doctors’ office as they normally would if they have a medical problem to determine how the consultation will be done and whether the doctor needs to examine them in person.

Dr. Robertson says for people who don’t have a family doctor, local physicians are working to set up a clinic that people can call before going to the hospital or a walk-in clinic.

People would be able to speak to a doctor who will determine if they need to see a physician in person.