The annual Girl Guide cookie campaign is a key fundraiser for the national organization. (Supplied by the Girl Guides of Canada)

A pair of grocery store chains are stepping up to help the Girl Guides of Canada.

This, after the annual Girl Guide cookie campaign came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Save-On-Foods and Quality Foods are selling boxes of cookies with all proceeds going back to the organization.

Quality Foods has purchased 500 cases that are being sold at their stores, to support the Girl Guides of Canada.

As well, Save-On-Foods is sending boxes of cookies to all 175 of its locations.

Girl Guides sell cookies as a major fundraiser to support their programs which offer girls and young women opportunities to develop confidence and life skills.

Traditionally, the Girl Guides stand outside of stores or go door-to-door to sell them.

On March 13th, due to the need for physical distancing, the organization suspended all in-person activities.

This suspension dashed one of the organization’s two major fundraising initiatives.

As a result, Girl Guides put out a call for help to safely sell the cookies.

Save-On-Foods was one of the companies that answered that call, by offering to send all the boxes of cookies it could to all of its stores across Western Canada.

Now, more than 210,000 boxes of cookies are on their way.

The company expects the cookies to hit shelves as early as late next week.

“Save-On-Foods has a long history of supporting our communities, and we wanted to help Girl Guides with this fantastic tradition,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.

“For many people, these cookies mark the start of spring, and we are happy to give our customers the chance to support Girl Guides by picking up a box or two next time they shop at Save-On-Foods.”