Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided an update to the Coronavirus pandemic earlier today.

There are 92 new cases of the novel Coronavirus in BC, bringing the total number of cases to 884, 60 of those are in the Island Health Authority.

She reported that 81 people are now in hospital, 52 are in intensive care, and perhaps a silver-lining, 396 people have now recovered from COVID19.

That is a 45 percent recovery rate.

Seventeen people have now died in BC during this pandemic, the majority of which are connected to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

There are now a dozen long-term care homes that have reported COVID19 cases in the province, including one resident testing positive for the disease at a Campbell River retirement home.

More than 83 percent of the cases in BC are in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health.

COVID19 Cases By Health Region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 444

Fraser Health – 291

Interior Health – 77

Island Health – 60

Northern Health – 12