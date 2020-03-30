Amid the federal government firing out billions of dollars to help Canadians deal with financial challenges caused by COVID19, BC Ferries is asking for some help.

Global trade body, Interferry, which represents 260 companies in 40 countries is calling on governments throughout the world to include the ferry industry in its COVID19 financial aid packages.

Interferry is looking for direct financial support to replace lost and severely reduced revenues, expected to be in the billions.

Its also looking for the provision of interest-free loans, tax relief from payroll taxes and other governmental taxes and, where applicable, relief from fixed port fees.

The Trudeau government is spending 192 billion to develop and produce COVID19 vaccines, and a package to help small businesses that will boost wage subsidies from 10 to 75 percent.