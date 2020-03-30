It’s iconic and has appeared in more than 20 movies, but the famed Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University is closed to vehicles and visitors are not allowed in the gardens.

Visitor parking facilities and the Hatley Castle gardens are closed, but trails and grounds are open, but people are expected to follow physical distancing measures.

Parks Canada is asking people who are planning to take a trip to one of its locations to reconsider and stay home.

BC Parks recently closed 18 provincial parks due to people showing a lack of respect for the physical distancing measures.