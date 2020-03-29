Amid massive public concern about the Coronavirus, a new service means that those without a family doctor will get help if they need it.

The Cowichan Valley Virtual Clinic is providing an online virtual assessment clinic, which provides phone or video appointments for patients.

It’s important that if you have a family physician, you contact them first.

If you have specific concerns surrounding the COVID19 pandemic and you’re unable to reach your family physician, this service may be for you.

The link to the clinic is available here and the clinic is open between 1-4 pm for phone calls.

The number is 250-856-0724.