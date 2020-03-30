There is now a limit being placed on the number of riders allowed to be onboard on BC Transit buses.

Drivers will now monitor how many riders there are in order to ensure safe people can practice safe physical distancing.

However, BC Transit does not expect drivers will have to pass by people at bus stops as there has been a considerable drop in ridership already.

BC Transit is experiencing a 50 to 70 percent drop in use due to students remaining at home, office and store closures, or staff at businesses and government offices working from home.

BC Transit is asking people to now set aside plenty of time for their trips by bus.

It also says if there are pass-ups those instances will be tracked and adjustments will be made as needed.