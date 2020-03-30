With 86 new COVID19 cases in the last two days, there are now 970 cases of Coronavirus in BC.

Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry provided an update this afternoon about the pandemic, indicating that 106 people are hospitalized and 60 are in intensive care.

On the Island, there are 67 cases, a far cry from Vancouver Coastal Health, which has seen 472 COVID cases, including a first in this pandemic, as Dr. Henry explains.

“We do have two additional deaths, both in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and the Coroners office has confirmed our first death in the community as a result of COVID19,” said Henry.

There are now 19 deaths in the province.

While the majority of British Columbians are being socially responsible and practicing physical distancing, Dr. Henry urges those who aren’t to start, as the pandemic hasn’t peaked yet.

“The next two weeks, we’re in our second incubation period, this is the critical time for us where our hospitals will see if it’s a continuing trickle or if we’re going to see dramatic increases,” said Henry.

She added, “It’s very hard to know right now, but the things that we are doing are making a difference.”

Henry said the onus is on everyone to continue practicing physical distancing.

“We have more people every day who are in hospital and in our intensive care units, so we need to continue to do all we can across government, across our health system, and in our community,” said Henry. “Every person needs to do their bit and I’m very heartened that most people are taking this as seriously as we need.”

Henry indicated that 469 people have recovered from COVID19, a rate of 48 per cent.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 472

Fraser Health – 323

Interior Health – 94

Island Health – 67

Northern Health – 14