Duncan is home to one of nearly three-dozen cameras aimed at intersections to catch speeders.

If you are driving faster than the posted speed limit at the intersection of Trunk Road and Trans Canada Highway in Duncan, a photograph of your vehicle will be snapped and a ticket mailed out to you.

There is a fine issued, but you do not get penalty points.

The red light function of the cameras is still active and running a red light while speeding will result in two tickets.

Warning signs are posted at each intersection that has a camera.

There are intersection safety cameras at 140 high crash intersections in the province, 105 monitor red light violations, and 35 monitor both red light and speed violations.

Since the first five of the automated speed enforcement cameras began operation in BC, more than 20-thousand speeding tickets have been issued.

The highest speed that was recorded by the cameras was one-hundred-and-74 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre speed zone.

Of the 35 speed-enforcement cameras in the province, one unit at Island Highway and Aulds Road in Nanaimo has not yet gone into operation. This is to allow drivers time to adjust to the new lower speed limit on that section of the highway.