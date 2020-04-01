Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The province is partnering with the Digital Technology Supercluster and the Business Council of BC to create the COVID19 Supply Hub.

This is a made-in-BC online platform that allows for the coordination, sourcing, and expediting of medical supplies and personal protective equipment to health authorities around the province to help aid front-line workers in this pandemic.

This hub will provide a single-entry point to triage and prioritize the thousands of donations and offers for essential supplies from business and other organizations since the beginning of the COVID19 pandemic.

Traction on Demand, a BC Tech company developed this supply hub on the Salesforce platform and the supply hub will make the types and specs of critical supplies needed public.

This supply hub will be managed under the new Provincial Supply Coordination Unit at Emergency Management BC.