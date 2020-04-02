Starting Monday, April 6, builders in the Cowichan Valley will be able to once again submit new applications for building permits and development proposals to the regional district.

However, the Cowichan Valley Regional District says the new applications will be accepted on a limited basis.

A list of requirements is posted on the CVRD website.

In addition, the CVRD says applications requiring public hearings “will likely be delayed for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

The CVRD continues to process applications that were received before the COVID-19 closure of its offices began.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District offices on Ingram Street in Duncan remain closed.