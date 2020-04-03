The Cowichan Valley Regional District has extended its cancellation of recreation programs and performing arts.

Provincial health orders requiring physical distancing and limits on crowd size remain in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The CVRD says recreation programming will now be canceled until April 30th.

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre and community recreation centres remain closed.

However, blood donor clinics will be held on April 14, 15, and 16 at the Cowichan Community Centre.

A blood donor clinic will be held at the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre on April 20.