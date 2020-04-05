Should non-violent offenders be released from prison early?

The obvious answer is ‘no,’ but on April 2 Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that an inmate at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver, BC tested positive for Coronavirus.

Two other inmates at a prison in Mission also tested positive for COVID19 according to Correctional Services of Canada.

As a result, risk assessments are underway to determine if specific non-violent offenders should be up for early release to help meet physical distancing protocols.

Conditions of early release are contingent on a number of things, including offense type, criminal history, and the potential risk to the public.

Inmates on intermittent sentences have already been approved for temporary absences.