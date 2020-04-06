City of Duncan Public Works crew. Supplied by City of Duncan Facebook page.

Public Works staff at the City of Duncan will see their shifts altered amid the COVID19 pandemic.

The City has moved to week-on, week-off staff rotations on a temporary basis for essential Public Works staff that provide road, water, sewer, garbage, and recycling collection services.

People are asked to avoid approaching public works crews and follow the physical distancing protocols put forth by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Administrative buildings, playgrounds, and outdoor exercise equipment is closed, but public washrooms at McAdam Park, Centennial Park, and Canada Avenue are open and cleaned four times a day.

Public Works staff is returning to their regular schedule next week, with the physical distancing protocols in place.