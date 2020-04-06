Cowichan Lake residents, like many others around the Cowichan Valley, have been stretched thin due to the strikes in the forestry sector and now the COVID19 pandemic.

To that end, the Lake Cowichan Food Bank has felt the effects of both the strike and now the pandemic and a virtual bottle drive is now underway to help the Lake Cowichan Food Bank raise money to buy grocery gift cards.

Through this bottle drive, the grocery gift cards can be distributed to community members in need.

Betty Sanddar of the Lake Cowichan Food Bank said an average bottle drive bag nets about $25 dollars for the food bank.

If you live in the Cowichan Lake area and want to apply for a food certificate, you can call Cowichan Lake Community Services at 250-749-6822 on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 10 am to 2 pm.

You can e-transfer the equivalent of one or more bags to donate.lakecowfoodbank@gmail.com using the passcode: food.

You need to include your full name and email address in the comment area for your tax-deductible receipt, which will be sent by return email.

Donated funds will be turned into grocery certificates for those who are in need of the Cowichan Lake area.

Certificates are available for Country Grocer in Lake Cowichan and the Shop & Save in Youbou.