With sunshine and warm temperatures forecast into the weekend, the Cowichan Valley Regional District is asking the public to remain vigilant with physical distancing and stay near home to reduce the spread of COVID19.

While Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry praised most British Columbians for self-isolation and taking physical distancing seriously, that practice needs to continue and now is not the time for complacency.

There are a number of provincial health care orders in place in the Cowichan Valley.

You are advised to self-isolate if you’re sick, even if your symptoms aren’t consistent with COVID19, maintain a two metre distance from others in public, restrict open burning of yard waste and debris, and stay home as much as possible and avoid visiting family and friends.

Local parks and trails across the CVRD are open, although many park facilities are closed.