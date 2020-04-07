It was a particularly bad day today, as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced another four COVID19-related deaths in BC, bringing the death toll to 43.

Dr. Henry announced another 25 cases of Coronavirus in the province, bringing the total to 1,291.

With a number of religious holidays coming up this weekend, Dr. Henry urges British Columbians to stay home, practice physical distancing, and use the technology we have at our disposal.

“We need to avoid all non-essential travel and it’s important that we don’t go to communities where we might not have the resources if you become sick or if there’s a medical emergency,” said Henry.

Henry added, “Now is the time to stay home, to stay connected with our family, to stay connected virtually.”

There are 138 people who are hospitalized, 66 are in intensive care and 805 people have recovered from the Coronavirus.

That’s a recovery rate of 62.3 percent.

There was no change in the number of cases on Vancouver Island, still at 79.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix said a small army of health professionals are joining the fight against the Coronavirus.

“We’ve had more people rejoin the professions to assist us. That’s now 56 physicians, 880 people involved in nursing, including registered nurses, nurse practitioners, registered psychiatric nurses and LPN’s, registered care aids rejoin the profession, plus 30 re-registrants in the allied health professions, ” said Dix.

“All of whom are participating to help us do what we need to do,” said Dix.

There are 4,549 empty beds in the province.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region (1,291):

Vancouver Coastal Health – 603

Fraser Health – 458

Interior Health – 128 (no change from Monday)

Island Health – 79 (no change from Monday)

Northern Health – 23 (no change from Monday)

COVID19 Hospitalizations by Health Region (138):

Fraser Health – 59

Vancouver Coastal Health – 51

Interior Health – 13

Island Health – 11

Northern Health – 4