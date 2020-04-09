Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are 45 new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia, for a total of 1,336 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. Of the total, 81 are in the Island Health region.

Dr. Henry says there have been five more COVID-19 related deaths in the province for a total of 48.

Of the people who have tested positive, 838 have recovered and no longer require isolation.

Dr. Henry says it’s critical to stay strong in the commitment to protect our province and not allow for gaps that could set back all the positive efforts we have made so far. She says “flattening the curve is about following the orders and restrictions in place, and equally important, supporting others to make it easy for them to do the same.

Dr. Henry says “the new requirement for returning travellers to have an approved self-isolation plan is one more tool to help make that happen.”