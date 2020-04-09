Regional parks in the Cowichan valley are going to remain open to the public.

Wednesday morning, the provincial government said it was closing BC parks as it escalated action to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

During a meeting Wednesday afternoon, Cowichan Valley Regional District directors and board members from local municipalities agreed that it’s essential to provide residents with opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

Dr. Shannon Waters, Cowichan Valley’s Medical Health Officer says “during this time of intense measures to decrease the transmission of COVID-19 the ability to access local parks and trails can support our health and well-being.”

Dr. Waters also says we all have a responsibility to practice social distancing because “we are all on the front line in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Many recreation facilities in the CVRD, Ladysmith, Duncan, North Cowichan and Town of Lake Cowichan remain closed. This includes ball courts, skate parks, picnic shelters, and playgrounds.

The CVRD says most parks and trails now have signs at entrances regarding physical distancing and health directives.

The regional district is asking residents to obey all signs and maintain physical distance from others.

The CVRD also requests that people from outside Cowichan not travel here to use parks and trails at this time.