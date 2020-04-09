The Cowichan School District continues making preparations to provide lessons for students at home.

School District 79 Superintendent Robyn Gray says they have taken the provincial framework for education continuity and used it to create a framework for schools in the Cowichan district.

She says they’ve “developed that framework for all of our schools as they work toward providing that continuity of learning for all of their learners in the Cowichan Valley.”

Gray says the individual school will reach out to families to understand the resources they have available, as well as the needs of students.

She says “social-emotional learning is a key component of the educational experience.”

They want to create “quality learning experiences that are sustainable over time.”