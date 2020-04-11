Sunscreen and wide-brimmed hats are a couple of items to take outdoors with you this long weekend.

Meteorologist Bobby Sehkon with Environment Canada said the U-V Index will be high during the midday hours.

Sun and temperatures in the mid-teens may be ideal for the Easter Holiday, but he said the downside is that rainfall in the Cowichan Valley is well below average.

“(We’ve only had) about 19 percent of the precipitation we normally have in March, that’s a pretty stark contrast to what we saw in January,” said Sehkon.

“Those numbers are actually quite low, so it has been quite dry in March and that trend has continued into April,” said Sehkon.

2019 was the worst drought the Cowichan Valley has ever experienced, and despite a wet January, the months that followed were also very dry.