Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The Province is spending another $5 million dollars to expand existing mental health programs and services.

That funding will also help launch new services to support British Columbians.

Enhanced virtual services will help all people with mental health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province said there will be a focus on adults, youth and front-line health care workers.

There will be better access for Indigenous communities and people in rural and remote parts of the province.

The virtual model will offer more options for people who are currently unable to access in-person supports.