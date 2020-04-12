Sign as you enter the Bings Creek Recycling Centre. Kyle Christensen, MyCowichanValleyNow.com staff.

The COVID19 pandemic has allowed Cowichan Valley residents to catch up on some of their yard maintenance and clear some of the clutter from their homes.

However, the Cowichan Valley Regional District is asking the public to avoid trips to recycling centres unless it is essential.

Access to the CVRD recycling centres is restricted to ten vehicles at a time, cash won’t be accepted, as payment is reserved to credit or debit.

The free stores are also closed until further notice.

Meade Creek and Peerless Recycling Centres are open from 9-5 pm on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, while Bings Creek Recycling Centre is open daily.

By now, it should go without saying, but if you are experiencing COVID19-like symptoms, don’t visit these recycling centres.