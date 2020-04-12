Canada lost more than a million jobs in March.

The employment rate for workers 15 and older fell all the way to 58.6 percent, the lowest rate since 1997.

The unemployment rate in BC jumped 2.2 percent, to 7.2 percent, the second-highest unemployment rate increase in the country, behind only Quebec, which spiked 3.6 percent to 8.1.

Approximately 20 percent of the youth workforce lost all or the majority of their hours.

Casual employment fell by 23.5 percent.