The Queen of Oak Bay. (Supplied by BC Ferries).

Vancouver Island residents are signing an online petition that will be directed at Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The petition is pressing governments to restrict ferry access to Vancouver Island to essential services, supplies, and residents.

Bronwen Blunt started the petition, which is north of 37,000 signatures in three weeks, citing the high percentage of seniors on Vancouver Island and the huge number of cases in the United States as reasons for the restriction.

Over the Easter long weekend, some BC ferries routes saw a lot of traffic, including the Duke Point/Tsawwassen run.

A link to the petition is available here.