The federal government is strengthening quarantine rules for people returning to Canada from abroad. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if people not showing symptoms cannot provide a credible quarantine plan to Border Services officers, they will be required to quarantine in a hotel. Trudeau gave examples of inadequate quarantine plans including going to a home where there are elderly residents who are at risk or people that have been out of the country for many years that have no set destination. That will go into effect at midnight tonight.

Trudeau also announced over $130-million in aid for Canada’s North. Over $72-million will be sent to the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut for healthcare and community preparedness. The balance will help with sending food, medical equipment, and medicine to northern communities.

Trudeau said four planes have delivered N-95 masks over the weekend and they are being validated now so they can be sent to healthcare facilities across the country. He said there are now millions of gloves available and new gowns will be ready next week from a domestic producer and Spartan Bioscience will be able to provide thousands of kits per month.

Trudeau was pressed on why he went to visit his family over the Easter weekend at their residence at Harrington Lake. Measured in his response the PM said his family had been there for three weeks and he has been working from their Ottawa home. He reminded everyone that he had made the announcement of his plans last week. He says while he was there, they continued to follow all public health measures.