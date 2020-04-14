Thieves are looking for easy targets. Photo by Lacie Slezak on Unsplash.

Don’t make your vehicle an easy target for would-be thieves.

April is Auto Theft Enforcement Month and the Nanaimo RCMP is reminding you to avoid leaving your vehicles unattended for extended periods of time and take your valuables with you.

The Nanaimo RCMP is partnering with the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) and ICBC with the goal of bringing awareness to theft and the personal and financial hardships it can cause.

You are asked to make sure your vehicle is locked before you go to sleep and no valuables are inside.

IMPACT has come up with the THINK acronym to help get the crime prevention message across.

T – Take your valuables

H – Hide valuables

I – Immobilize your vehicle

N – Never idle unattended

K – Key security (keep track of your keys)

Thieves are targeting smartphones, personal electronics, sunglasses and cash, garage door openers and personal information.

Bait car and ICBC websites provide helpful safety tips.