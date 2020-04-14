Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an additional 27 confirmed COVID19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 1,517 cases.

There are three additional deaths in the province, all of which are in long-term or assisted living facilities in either Vancouver Coastal Health or the Fraser Health Authority, bringing the death toll to 72.

There are 134 people hospitalized, 58 are in intensive care and 942 people have fully recovered from Coronavirus, a jump of 37 since yesterday.

There are now 658 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 18 more than yesterday, while there are two more cases on Vancouver Island, for a total of 89.

There are 289 cases at long-term or assisted living facilities and 20 outbreaks linked to these types of facilities.

There is an additional outbreak at the South Granville Park Lodge in Vancouver Coastal Health.

There are 41 cases, as well as pending cases at the Mission Federal Correctional Facility, seven people from that facility are in hospital.

There is still just one COVID19 case at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 658 (up 18 from Monday)

Fraser Health – 601 (up 10 from Monday)

Interior Health – 141 (up 5 from Monday)

Island Health – 89 (up 2 from Monday)

Northern Health – 28 (up 2 from Monday)