Children and seniors in Parkville are being offered a birthday celebration to remember.

The COVID-19 emergency response is keeping people from throwing parties, so the volunteer fire department in Parksville is offering to jazz up the birthday celebration by offering a drive by with their lights flashing and sirens sounding.

The volunteer firefighters say they “recognize that living day-to-day with restrictions resulting from COVID-19 orders is stressful and challenging for all of us and then add an important birthday into the mix and it becomes even more difficult for families wishing to celebrate with friends and family.”

They promise to “to delight with loud noises and flashing lights.”

The person celebrating a birthday must be 12-years or younger. Or for those who are young at heart, they need to be 75-years or older.