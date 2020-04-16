An inmate from Mission Institution prison has died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital from complications related to COVID-19.

This is the first death related to COVID-19 among federal prison inmates.

Correctional Service Canada says the death was on April 15.

The corrections service has notified the coroner who will review the circumstances of the death.

Health and medical professionals are available in all federal prisons and the institutions are working closely with local public health partners and hospitals to prevent further spread of COVID-19.