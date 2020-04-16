Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

Business people in BC now have a central location to seek answers to questions about government support programs.

The new B.C. Business COVID-19 Support Service will serve as a single point of contact for businesses.

It will be operated by Small Business BC, a non-profit organization.

The service is designed to be a one-stop resource for questions about support for businesses from the provincial and federal governments, industry and community partners.

Small Business BC CEO Tom Conway says the new service will help businesses connect quickly to learn about support that may be available to them.