The Catalyst Crofton mill is extending the curtailment of paper production, likely until mid-summer.

One paper machine at Crofton is expected to run until the middle of next week before the production of paper at the mill shuts down.

The parent company, Paper Excellence of Richmon, blames global economic conditions and a series of recent events for the curtailment of production at Crofton, and at its Powell River mill.

The company says the COVID-19 crisis is the latest in an exceptional string of events.

There was a shortage of wood fiber along the coast and then a malware attack in late February which made paper production impossible for a while.

As the Crofton Mill was working to restore full paper production, the virus pandemic began affecting suppliers.

Paper Excellence says orders will be handled from its Port Alberni mill, with intermittent manufacturing runs at Crofton if needed.

All work is being done using enhanced health and safety protocols for employees, and communities addressing the COVID-19 challenge.

Paper Excellence says it will continue to engage with governments as it decides when to restore production at Crofton and Power River.