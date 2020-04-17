Canada Day will be celebrated virtually this year due to COVID-19.

The federal government has announced they’ve decided to celebrate Canada Day virtually in a way that will allow Canadians to come together to share our pride.

For Canada Day 2020, officials say they are working with Canadian artists and artisans to put together a virtual program, reflecting our diversity and values, and showcasing the immense talent our country has to offer.

They say more details will be announced soon.