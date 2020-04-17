Today, (Friday) Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John Horgan.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • Reopening the economy
  • Easing the rules and restrictions due to COVID-19
  • His recent virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau and the other premiers
  • Federal Emergencies Act
  • Allocating medical resources to smaller BC communities in the event of an outbreak
  • Letting prisoners out early
  • Loss of revenue from transit, casinos, and airports

 