The weather this weekend is ideal for outdoor activities, but it’s also favourable for wildfires.

Dorthe Jakobsen of the Coastal Fire Center said the recent warm and sunny weather increases fire risk.

“Lovely but dry. We are seeing a bit of a drying trend at the moment, which we are concerned about,” said Jakobsen.

“We are asking everybody to be very responsible,” added Jakobsen.

The current fire danger rating in the Coastal Fire Centre is moderate.

Jakobsen said the weather this month has been drier than usual.

“If you’re going to have a campfire, do it responsibly. There’s a lot of information on the BC Wildfire website about how to have a campfire in a responsible way,” said Jakobsen.

It may be early in the season, but a wildfire that broke out on Wednesday near Squamish forced the evacuation of rural homes and a campground in the Squamish Valley.

There is a province-wide ban on open burning in place, but campfires are still permitted.

If you see a wildfire you’re asked to report it immediately to the BC wildfire reporting line at Star – 5555 or call 1-800-663-5555.