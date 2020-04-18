There are 29 new COVID19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 1,647, including three more deaths.

All three deaths were in long-term care facilities and the death toll in the province is now at 81.

115 people are in hospital, 54 are in intensive care, and 987 people have recovered (59.9 percent).

The outbreak in the Mission Correctional Facility, as 70 people are infected with COVID19, 60 of which are inmates.

There are 288 confirmed cases at long-term care facilities in BC.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 686

Fraser Health – 680

Interior Health – 150

Island Health – 97

Northern Health – 34