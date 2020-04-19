The Nanaimo RCMP is warning the public about a rental scam that uses Craigslist to try and rent a Nanaimo home.

The Nanaimo RCMP was contacted recently by a couple who told investigators that they responded to an ad on Craigslist about a home on Tamara Drive.

The ad said the home was available for rent for $1,800 dollars, 30 minutes after responding to the ad, the couple received an email from a man known as Terry White.

After correspondence back and forth and a phone call, the couple was approved for their rental and the final step involved sending one month’s rent and a damage deposit to Terry White who would mail them the key.

The owner of the house confirmed the house was up for sale, not rent, and the owner didn’t even know who this Terry White was.

The couple wasn’t fooled, but this is a lesson to others that scammers often use sites like Craigslist to conduct their fraudulent behavior.