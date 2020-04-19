Future sight of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment. Supplied by the Municipality of North Cowichan.

The new RCMP detachment is expected to cost approximately $41 million dollars and North Cowichan council has directed staff to implement the alternative approval process to secure the necessary funding.

The alternative approval process allows local government to directly engage residents about a proposed bylaw involving, in this case, long-term borrowing.

The existing RCMP detachment is in poor condition and the facility can no longer accommodate the staff working in the building.

The new facility will be at the intersection of Drinkwater Road and Ford Road, across from the Cowichan Commons and house all services in one location, instead of having various services spread throughout the valley.

Council approved a revised communications plan that focuses on increased digital communication.

The new detachment is expected to serve the community for half a century.