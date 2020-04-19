Police officers and other enforcement officers now have the ability to issue violation tickets to anyone re-selling medical supplies and other essential goods at a considerable markup.

Those engaging in the practice of price gouging during the COVID19 pandemic will be subject to $2,000 dollar violation tickets.

These new measures are effective immediately and are enacted under the provincial state of emergency, using the extraordinary powers of the Emergency Program Act.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says “these orders are not suggestions, they are the law.”

Provincial ministries and municipal governments will be called on for enforcement for the duration of the COVID19 pandemic state of emergency.

This includes municipal bylaw officers, liquor and cannabis inspectors, gaming inspectors, conservation officers, community safety unit inspectors, park rangers, natural resource officers, sheriffs, and commercial vehicle safety officials.