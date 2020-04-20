In recognition of the mass shootings in Nova Scotia, the Cowichan Valley Regional District is lowering flags at all its facilities to half-mast.

A gunman posing as a police officer killed 16 people during a 12-hour shooting rampage across Nova Scotia.

CVRD Board Chair Aaron Stone said, “residents across our region are deeply saddened and affected by the news out of Nova Scotia yesterday, and our hearts and thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones to this senseless act of violence.”

The World’s Largest Hockey Stick at the Cowichan Community Centre will be lit up as a show of solidarity for those communities who are still mourning following this tragedy.