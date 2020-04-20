Peninsula Co-op is offering people on Vancouver Island a quick and easy way to donate money to help hospitals on the island buy necessary medical supplies and equipment.

To make a donation people can text the word CARES to 28778 from a cellphone, or donate via a webpage.

Peninsula Marketing and Community Relations Manager Lindsay Gaudette says they will match, up to 150-thousand dollars, donations made by the public.

Gaudette says a little more than 120-thousand dollars has been raised as of Monday morning.

She says because they are “supporting five different hospital foundations across the island you can actually select which one” the donation will be forwarded to.

Gaudette says they realize “not everyone is going to be in a position to donate,” and she says people “can still help by following on social media and helping to spread the word that way.”

She says, “we know people are trying times themselves, and so it’s really remarkable just to see how much everyone in the community is coming together to help us do this.”

Gaudette says, “everything is going to help the frontline staff that really need it.”

The donations will go to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation, Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation, Campbell River Hospital Foundation, Victoria Hospitals Foundation and the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.