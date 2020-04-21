The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP has a man in custody after a shot was fired into a house early Sunday morning.

The RCMP believe the house was targeted. No one inside the home was injured.

Police received a call from a resident who reported hearing a gunshot in the Boys Road area of Duncan.

As they patrolled the area, they learned that a home in the five-thousand block of Daniels Crescent had a bullet hole in a window.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, Shawinigan Lake RCMP, South Vancouver Island Traffic Services, Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team, and Forensic Identification Services were involved in the hunt for the shooter.

Police were able to identify suspects involved and arrested one man from the Duncan area.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.