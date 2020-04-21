Twenty-Five New COVID19 Cases, One More Death
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Supplied by Government of BC Facebook page.
There are 25 new COVID19-related cases in the province for a total of 1,724 cases.
There is another death at a long-term care facility in Vancouver Coastal Health, the 87th death in the province.
There are 319 cases in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
There are 109 people who are hospitalized, 51 are in intensive care, and 1,041 people have fully recovered from the Coronavirus.
There are 76 cases at the Mission Correctional Facility, including 65 inmates and there has been an additional outbreak in a poultry processing plant in Vancouver Coastal Health, affecting 28 employees.
There are seven new cases on Vancouver Island, bringing the total to 109.
COVID19 Cases by Health Region:
Fraser Health – 715
Vancouver Coastal Health – 707
Interior Health – 153
Island Health – 109
Northern Health – 40