There are 25 new COVID19-related cases in the province for a total of 1,724 cases.

There is another death at a long-term care facility in Vancouver Coastal Health, the 87th death in the province.

There are 319 cases in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There are 109 people who are hospitalized, 51 are in intensive care, and 1,041 people have fully recovered from the Coronavirus.

There are 76 cases at the Mission Correctional Facility, including 65 inmates and there has been an additional outbreak in a poultry processing plant in Vancouver Coastal Health, affecting 28 employees.

There are seven new cases on Vancouver Island, bringing the total to 109.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 715

Vancouver Coastal Health – 707

Interior Health – 153

Island Health – 109

Northern Health – 40