Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

The Canadian Dermatology Association is adding another symptom of Coronavirus, that being COVID toes or hands.

There are reports that some COVID19 patients have experienced skin issues, including painful red and purple bumps on the tips and tops of hands and feet.

Other COVID19 symptoms include fever, tiredness, dry cough, and shortness of breath.

Skin conditions first appeared in a report in late March by an Italian doctor who noticed that 18 of the 88 patients studied had skin issues.

This doesn’t mean that skin issues are a clear sign of COVID19, but they are being added to the possible symptoms.