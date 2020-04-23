Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The new BC Emergency Benefits for Workers program will begin accepting applications on May 1, 2020.

The provincial government says the BCEBW is a one time and tax-free payment of one-thousand dollars.

It is for eligible British Columbians whose ability to work has been affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most people who can receive the federal government’s Canada Emergency Response Benefit are also eligible for the new provincial benefit.

The payments are expected to start going out within days of the application.

To be eligible for the BCEBW, people must:

-have been a resident of British Columbia on March 15, 2020;

-meet the eligibility requirements for the CERB;

-have been approved for the CERB, even if they have not received a benefit yet;

-be at least 15 years old on the date of application;

-have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return; and

-not be receiving provincial income assistance or disability assistance.

Starting May 1, applications can be made online, at any time, and a link to the application portal will be available at www.gov.bc.ca/workerbenefit.

Also starting May 1, people can call 778 309-4630 or toll-free within B.C. at 1 855 955-3545.