The Cowichan Valley School District is delivering online lessons to students at home as well as the technology needed to make sure it can be accessed.

In addition, food hampers are also being delivered to families in need through the district’s Food For Kids program.

School District 79 has provided i-pads to families. where needed. to help children access lessons at home.

School Board Chair Candace Spilsbury says the district did a survey and discovered there were students who would be unable to access “the activities and online courses that teachers were asking students to complete.”

Spilsbury also says, “we determined that we could lend out seven-hundred iPads to ensure that the learners have access to the technology that’s primarily driving the learning opportunities.”

For families without internet access, the district plans to distribute 150 wifi-enabled i-pads to ensure access.

District 79 is also providing close to four hundred food hampers a week to families around the Cowichan Valley to ensure the nutritional requirements of students are being met.

The school district is working with other community groups, such as the Starfish Backpack Program and Nourish Cowichan.

The Cowichan School District is also providing support for essential workers in the valley.

There are schools that are providing care during the day to the children of tier one and tier two essential workers who require it.