Tourism Vancouver Island is expanding its Tourism Resiliency Network to help tourist businesses around the province survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was created to help companies on Vancouver Island source and access economic assistance programs available to Canadian businesses.

The TVI resiliency program also provides advice on survival strategies during the total shutdown caused by the pandemic and can set up one-on-one meetings for tourism businesses with an advisor.

TVI CEO Anthony Everett says the provincial government has been “very supportive of our resiliency program.”

He adds that the resiliency program is “going province-wide with government support.”

Everett says TVI continues to push for more provincial support for the sector, as well as having changes made to existing programs to make them more suitable for the tourism sector “given the seasonality of these businesses.”

He says the bottom line is that some tourism-related businesses are adapting, but many more are struggling in these difficult times.