In their daily briefing Friday afternoon, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said the weekend is a time to unwind and relax, but with the essential health measures in effect people need “to stay strong and show care and compassion to those around us, by ensuring we do not undo all of our hard work and sacrifice.”

They reminded people to “maintain a safe physical distance, wash hands frequently and stay home when ill to protect our communities and continue to bend the curve.”

As of Friday, there are three more cases of COVID-19 reported on Vancouver Island for a total of 114 since the outbreak began.

Five people on the island are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital. To date there have been 22 hospitalizations in the island health region.

There are 29 new cases across the province, for a total of 1,853 in British Columbia.

Four COVID-19 related deaths are reported in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, bringing the total to 98 deaths in British Columbia.

In the Vancouver Island Health region to date there have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are now 35 employees with COVID-19 at United Poultry in Vancouver.

There are 10 confirmed cases in the province that are connected to the Kearl Lake project in Alberta, and 78 inmates and staff confirmed positive at the Mission Institution federal prison.

To date, 1,114 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation.

More than 71,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in British Columbia.