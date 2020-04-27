The summer music festivals and community fairs are falling victim to COVID-19.

The Laketown Shakedown and Sunfest at the Laketown Ranch at Lake Cowichan are being cancelled because of the guidelines against large public gatherings.

The festival organizers say Laketown Shakedown will now be held July 1 to July 3 in 2021, and Sunfest will be held July 29 to Aug 1 of 2021.

If you have festival passes for either event they will be good for next year’s festivals, or you can ask for a refund.

The people who keep their passes for Laketown Shakedown 2021 will get free early camping next year and an invitation to an exclusive show on the night before each of the festivals begins.

Sunfest pass holders who use their passes in 2021 will also be treated to a special advance show.

For those who enjoy older and more traditional fairs, another popular Cowichan event being cancelled this summer is the one-hundred-and-eleventh Cobble Hill Fair.

The Cobble Hill Farmers Institute made the announcement last week.

The traditional old fashioned country fair draws about six-thousand people to view its exhibits of farm products from the South Cowichan region.

Organizers will now turn their attention to the 2021 Cobble Hill Fair.